Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,498 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1,590.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $79.43. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

