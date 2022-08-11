Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

