Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,710. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $221,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

