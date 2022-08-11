Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,710. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.