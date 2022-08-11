Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $319.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.67.

CI stock opened at $287.07 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.32.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

