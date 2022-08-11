Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $9.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

