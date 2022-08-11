WELL (WELL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

WELL (WELL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. WELL has a market cap of $1.91 million and $506,718.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00127311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067409 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.