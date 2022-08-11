WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

WEC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 981,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,418,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

