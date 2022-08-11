WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $12,580.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003423 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061281 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,560,717,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
