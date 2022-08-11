Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.00

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $31.02. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 15,445 shares changing hands.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayside Technology Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $116,635.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,451.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.