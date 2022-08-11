WAX Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $252.33 million and $18.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00064943 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,913,147,051 coins and its circulating supply is 2,126,231,748 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.