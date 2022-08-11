Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.0826 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $401,622.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

