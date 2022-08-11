Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.24

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $18.03. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 51,786 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 307,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 20,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

