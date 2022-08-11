Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $47.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.75 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00120869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.