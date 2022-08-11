Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,140. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.