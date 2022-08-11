Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 10,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,370 shares of company stock valued at $487,550 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.