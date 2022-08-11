Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,517,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,451. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Walt Disney

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

