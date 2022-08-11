Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Trading Up 2.6%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Waldencast Acquisition Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALDU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 356,065 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

About Waldencast Acquisition

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

