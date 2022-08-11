Vox.Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $735.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $60,751.79 and approximately $735.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 118,454 coins and its circulating supply is 84,088 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
