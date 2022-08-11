VNX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $386.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $759,161.71 and $386.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,335.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063291 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

