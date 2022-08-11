VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,556. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 984,980 shares of company stock worth $8,771,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

