VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 13,121,989 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

