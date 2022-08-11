Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of V traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $401.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

