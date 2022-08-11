Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of V traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $401.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
