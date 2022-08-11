Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $212.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.47. The stock has a market cap of $401.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $238.36.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

