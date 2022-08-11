Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 278.6% in July

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

AIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

