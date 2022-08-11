Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.51

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.51 and traded as low as $32.00. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 15,756 shares traded.
Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38.
Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virginia National Bankshares (VABK)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.