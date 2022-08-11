Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.51

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.51 and traded as low as $32.00. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 15,756 shares traded.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

