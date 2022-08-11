View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.17. View shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 21,620 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). View had a negative return on equity of 71.18% and a negative net margin of 419.75%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
