View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.17. View shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 21,620 shares traded.

View Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). View had a negative return on equity of 71.18% and a negative net margin of 419.75%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of View

View Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of View by 69.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in View in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Featured Stories

