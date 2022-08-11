Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,831.38

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,831.38 ($22.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,899 ($22.95). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,882 ($22.74), with a volume of 74,257 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,361.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,784.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,832.14.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

