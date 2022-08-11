VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $56.52. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $63.19.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
