VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $56.52. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

