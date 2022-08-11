VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.
