Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.