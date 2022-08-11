Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 550,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

IPSC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

