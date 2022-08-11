Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 550,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

