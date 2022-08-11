Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.97

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.97 and last traded at C$33.75, with a volume of 1347380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 8.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270. In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

