Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.84 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

