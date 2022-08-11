Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.74 million.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

VECO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 232,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

