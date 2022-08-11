Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.23. 124,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 605,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Insider Activity at Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lou Reese bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,737,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,957,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,626,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,297,779.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $258,360 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

