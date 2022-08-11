Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 576,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,617. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average of $383.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

