Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.70. 442,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,617. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

