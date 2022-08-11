Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $370,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.55. 79,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,565. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

