Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 379,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

