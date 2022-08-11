Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $78.20

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.20, but opened at $82.66. Value Line shares last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 8 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

