Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $21.35. Valneva shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Valneva Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

