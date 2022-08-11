USDJ Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $1.93 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.