UREEQA Price Tops $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $907,143.39 and $399.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
UREEQA Coin Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.