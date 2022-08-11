UREEQA Price Tops $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $907,143.39 and $399.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

