Uno Re Price Hits $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Uno Re has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.82 million and $281,263.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00596821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00258889 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016922 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.