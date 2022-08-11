UnMarshal (MARSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,297.59

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $600,297.59 and approximately $390,732.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.
UnMarshal Coin Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
