Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Down 13.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
