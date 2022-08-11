Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

