United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.76. 145,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.