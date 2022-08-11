United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $85.79 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 4.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $85,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $106.91. 48,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

