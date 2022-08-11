United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 351.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

