United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.09. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 423,310 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
