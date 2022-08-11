United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.09. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 423,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 138.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,084 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

